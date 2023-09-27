Everlane

The Rigid Slouch Jean

$110.00 $55.00

Sometimes it’s okay to slouch. Made of non-stretch, organic cotton denim for a vintage-inspired look, the Rigid Slouch Jean features a straight, slouchy fit that sits at the perfect spot: just below your belly button. Plus, it has a longer, 27.5" inseam and a relaxed, straight leg, which gives it a comfortable, laid-back feel. If you don’t want a slouchy look, try sizing down so the jeans cover your belly button. Consider it the next evolution of boyfriend jeans. Fit Sits at mid-waist. Take your usual size for a slouchy, oversized look, or size down for a figure-hugging fit. Relaxed fit. Rise: 11.63”. Inseam (uncuffed): 27.5”. Leg opening: 14.75” (size 28). Customers say this style runs large. Questions about fit? Contact Us