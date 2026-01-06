Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream With Tfc8®

$315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Style No. 59552398; Color Code: 049 The coolest new take on our best-selling zip-up jacket, this pullover is the most effortless essential for any activity featured in a soft fleece fabrication with quarter button-closure detail and contrast bust pocket with color-blocked detailing for a fun touch. The Fit: Easy, slouchy silhouette that hits right at the waist The Feel: Fuzzy fleece, warm with room to layer underneath The Features: Nylon patches; zipper pockets; quarter-button closure, elastic cuffs Best For: Layering on and off during hiking trips; throwing on after the gym