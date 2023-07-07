Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream Duo ($272 Value)

$205.00

What it is: A set of award-winning creams in two convenient sizes for on-the-go hydration. What it does: Inspired by 30 years of research, this cream, powered by the brand's proprietary TFC8® complex, leaves skin looking and feeling smoother, softer and more supple. Deeply hydrating, it helps relieve dry skin, softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin's tone and texture. Formulated with water-based ingredients suspended in oils to give it a rich, emollient feel on your skin, it also protects from free-radical damage and oxidative stress. Set includes: - Full-size The Rich Cream (1 oz.) - Travel-size The Rich Cream (0.5 oz.) How to use: Smooth two pumps over a cleansed face, neck and décolletage morning and night. In upward sweeping motions, massage the cream along your jawline. Sweep from your nose to your ears and across your forehead, then massage the cream over your cheeks to your temples. Apply from the base of your neck to the tip of the chin. Take any excess cream and massage it over the décolletage.