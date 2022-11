Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream 30ml

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

I was nervous about buying these as I've never owned Schutz before but they came today and I am SO impressed. I typically go pretty high end for my heels (I'm a Prada junkie) because my feet are picky. These shoes, especially at the sale price, are phenomenal. Lightweight, well made, and beautiful. I'm an absolute convert and will be buying more immediately.