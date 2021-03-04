Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream

$265.00

Buy Now Review It

At Augustinus Bader

An upgrade of our original award-winning daily moisturizer. Intensely luxurious, hydrating and nourishing. Supports cellular renewal to dramatically improve the complexion's appearance. Backed by 30 years of research and innovation. Clinically proven to reduce the signs of aging including the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation Deeply hydrates, conditions, and renews for soft, even, restored skin. Promotes elasticity, supports skin barrier function, and prevents transepidermal water loss - for skin that’s supple, plump, and smooth. Protects against environmental aggressors TFC8® supports cellular renewal and guides key ingredients to the cells. A 50ml bottle should last approximately 6 weeks.