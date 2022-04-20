Tatcha

The Rice Polish: Gentle

$97.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This water-activated enzyme powder works hard to grant your smoothest, most refined complexion yet. The polishing formula transforms into a creamy foam upon use as it resurfaces the skin through non-abrasive exfoliation. Now featuring a new easy-to-pour spout that helps to prevent water from getting into the jar. Key ingredients: Japanese rice brand: dissolve dead skin cells, gently exfoliating and refining the skin. Hadasei-3™ complex: Tatcha's superfood blend of green tea, rice and algae, delivers nutrients for healthy, radiant-looking skin. Licorice root: helps to brighten the skin. Made without: Mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulphate detergents, parabens, urea, DEA, TEA and phthalates.