Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Tatcha

The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder

$65.00$52.00
At Tatcha
A water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese Rice Bran that transforms to a creamy foam for smooth, polished skin with a healthy glow.
Featured in 1 story
Tatcha Is Having A HUGE Sale
by Erika Stalder