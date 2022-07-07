Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Selkie
The Ribbon Dancer Bed And Breakfast Bloomer
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selkie
Need a few alternatives?
Simone Rocha
Floral Jacquard Bloomer Shorts
BUY
$433.00
$577.00
Farfetch
Mirror Palais
Pantalette In White Cotton
BUY
$395.00
Mirror Palais
Nensi Dojaka
Brown Sheer Tulle Shorts
BUY
$165.00
$250.00
SSENSE
Marimekko
Karsti Unikko
BUY
$220.00
Marimekko
More from Selkie
Selkie
La Belle Etoile Baby Antoinette Peignoir
BUY
$275.00
Selkie
Selkie
The Venus Dream Girl Dress
BUY
$249.00
Selkie
Selkie
The Ribbon Dancer Bed And Breakfast Bloomer
BUY
$125.00
Selkie
Selkie
Puff Dress
BUY
$249.00
Selkie
More from Shorts
Selkie
The Ribbon Dancer Bed And Breakfast Bloomer
BUY
$125.00
Selkie
Derek Lam
Ryder Cardo Short
BUY
$162.50
$325.00
Shopbop
BDG
Cheeky High Rise Denim Short
BUY
$17.99
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Pull On Denim Boxer Short
BUY
$14.99
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted