Add a little polish to your polo. The Rib Soft Knit Open Collar Polo is a slim fit tee that features an open placket neckline with collar, and a short sleeve that hits a little longer. Made with our super soft TENCEL™ Lyocell fabric, it has an uneven ribbed texture and a slight sheen. Perfect for tucking into high-waisted pants or worn loose. Known for its lightness and versatility, TENCEL™ Lyocell is a man-made cellulosic fiber extracted from PEFC and FSC-certified responsible wood sources. It offers the same exceptional softness as conventional cotton while using less energy and water in the production process.