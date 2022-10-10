Everlane

The Rewool® Way-high Drape Pant

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Your dream pant, remade into reality. Extra-high rise. Straight, slouchy fit. Recycled Italian wool. Good things do come in threes. We combined a few of your favorite things into one perfect pant. Crafted from a rich blend of recycled wool, this luxe style is a responsible investment that continues to deliver time and time again. Fun Fact: Our partner mill in Italy takes premium wool garments that would otherwise end up in landfills and gives them a second life by blending them with recycled nylon for extra durability. The end result? Our beautiful ReWool® fabric that, like fine wine, only gets better with age. Model Model is 5′8″, wearing a size 0 Materials 74% Recycled Wool, 23% Recycled Nylon, 3% Other Fibers