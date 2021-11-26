Everlane

The Rewool Peacoat

$225.00 $157.00

Description A modern peacoat you’ll wear for years to come. The ReWool Peacoat features a notched collar, a double-breasted front, two handy side pockets, a center zip, and a boxy, oversized shape. Plus, it’s made of soft recycled wool, which makes it extra warm and better for the planet. We’re committed to sourcing the most ethical products across our supply chain. For all animal fibers, we take extra precautions to ensure humane treatment. For more information, check out our Sustainability Initiatives Page.