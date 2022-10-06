Everlane

The Rewool® ’80s Blazer

£240.00

A new take using old wool sweaters. Featuring the same classic notch collar, architectural shoulders, and oversized silhouette you love. Now crafted using the recycled Italian wool that everyone loves for its exceptionally soft feel and lower-waste production. It’s outerwear that looks out for you and the planet. Fun Fact: Our partner mill in Italy collects premium wool garments that would otherwise end up in landfills and renews them using recycled nylon for extra durability. The end result? Our beautiful ReWool® fabric that, like fine wine, only gets better with age.