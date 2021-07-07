Ansea

The Reversible Tie Back One Piece

$195.00

The Reversible Tie Back One Piece gives you lots of coverage up top with a moderately cheeky back cut. It’s as great for a dip in the pool or worn with jeans as a stunning body suit. Use the ties to create a personalized level of support. Try it tied in the front or the back — your choice. • 78% recycled polyester, 22% elastic • Econyl® Regenerated Nylon • Do not bleach, hand wash with cold water, lay flat to dry • Made in New York City • Lana is 5’10.5” with 34” bust, 25" waist, 35" hips wearing a size Small Best enjoyed close to water. Fit True to size Free Shipping and Returns We believe the best way to find the things you love is in the comfort of your home — no stark fluorescent lights or fitting-room mirrors. Take your time, find your new favorites. If you don't love them, send them back. Sale items eligible for size exchange only.