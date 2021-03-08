United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Solid and Striped
The Reversible Olympia Pistachio
$188.00
At Solid and Striped
An update to a fan favorite style, this seasons Olympia, has been carefully transformed to fit true to size. With a larger cup, the ruching detail and adjustable straps offer a customizable fit. The reversible Pistachio fabrication adds a retro but classic appeal to this flattering silhouette. 2 in 1 prints, wear alone or double as a bodysuit with your favorite bottoms this season.