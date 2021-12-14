Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Lululemon
The Reversible Mat 5mm
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Designed for Yoga Materials(Click to Expand) Dimensions and Weight(Click to Expand) Care Instructions(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)
Need a few alternatives?
Manduka
Cork Yoga Block - 2 Pack
BUY
$42.00
Manduka
Halfmoon
Cotton Yoga Blanket
BUY
$46.00
Standard Dose
Blogilates
Premium Yoga Mat - (6mm)
BUY
$34.99
Target
B YOGA
B Mat Everyday
BUY
C$84.00
Crying Out Loud
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Lululemon X Saje The Recovery Kit
BUY
$54.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
BUY
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
The Reversible Mat 5mm
BUY
$88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Micropillow Compression Knee-high Running Sock Light Cu
BUY
C$38.00
Lululemon
More from Fitness
Alo Yoga
Alo E-gift Card
BUY
$50.00
Alo Yoga
Lululemon
Lululemon X Saje The Recovery Kit
BUY
$54.00
Lululemon
MiHigh
Infrared Sauna Blanket
BUY
$699.00
MiHigh
Manduka
Cork Yoga Block - 2 Pack
BUY
$42.00
Manduka
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted