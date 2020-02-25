Ansea

The Reversible High Waist Bottom

$145.00

Lots of coverage with a moderately cheeky back side, the High Waist Bottom is as sporty as it is feminine. Perfect for posting up poolside or paddling out for a surf. 78% recycled poly 22% elastic Econyl® Regenerated Nylon Do not bleach, hand wash with cold water, lay flat to dry Made in New York Lana is 5’10.5” with 34” bust, 25" waist, 35" hips wearing a size Small Free Shipping and Returns We believe the best way to find the things you love is in the comfort of your home - no stark fluorescent lights or fitting-room mirrors. Take your time, find your new favorites. If you don't love them, leave them.