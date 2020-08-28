United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Great
The Reversible Face Mask
$20.00
At The Great
Super washed, double layer cotton, non-medical grade face masks. Made in LA from our remnant fabric. For every mask purchased we will donate one to the incredible support staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Self: 100% Cotton, Binding: 50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon One size fits most. Ear to Ear Width: 8", Top to Bottom Length: 6", Straps: 9" Adjustable straps tighten to fit. Does not have a pocket for filter. Returns + Exchanges
More from The Great
The Great
Be The First To Know About The Latest And Greatest And Enjoy 15% Off Your Fir...
$145.00
fromThe Great