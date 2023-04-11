Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
U Beauty
The Return Eye Concentrate
£138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Harrods
Need a few alternatives?
U Beauty
The Return Eye Concentrate
BUY
$148.00
Revolve
Tata Harper
Elixir Vitae Eye Serum 2.0
BUY
£313.00
Cult Beauty
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin ™ Eye Cream With Niacinamide
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Kinship
Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream
BUY
$17.00
$35.00
Ulta
More from U Beauty
U Beauty
The Return Eye Concentrate
BUY
£138.00
Harrods
U Beauty
The Barrier Bio Active Treatment
BUY
$198.00
Violet Grey
U Beauty
U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Treatment | Night Cream Face Moisturizer With Urea...
BUY
$198.00
Amazon
U Beauty
The Barrier Bioactive Treatment
BUY
$198.00
Violet Grey
More from Skin Care
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve Two Pack
BUY
$17.05
Amazon
Kora Organics
Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum
BUY
£68.00
Cult Beauty
The Inkey List
Bakuchiol Moisturiser
BUY
£12.99
Cult Beauty
goop
All-in-one Nourishing Face Cream
BUY
£86.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted