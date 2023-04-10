U Beauty

The Return Eye Concentrate

$148.00

A complete contouring treatment that targets oxidative stress and free-radical imbalance against the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles for unprecedented eye defense with visible sustained renewal. Designed to visibly lift, smooth, plump, and brighten fragile eye skin, this soft-touch concentrate is formulated with peptides, antioxidants, beta-glucans, and pure diamond powder. The result: A flawless, photoluminescent finish with restored moisture and a soft-focus glow. The Details Cruelty-free 15mL/ 0.5fl oz Revolve Style No. UBER-WU15 Manufacturer Style No. SIUB15ML70 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply 1-2 pumps to undereye and orbital bone skin. Moving outward, use a gentle tapping motion to ensure full absorption. Use nightly, sealing with a moisturizer after application.