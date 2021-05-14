Everlane

The Retro Jersey Hoodie

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Model is 5′8″Wearing size XS Oversized fitBoxy fit 100% Organic Cotton Exclusive of OrnamentationMachine Wash Cold. Tumble Dry Low. Lightweight organic jerseyDrawstring hoodCropped, boxy fitDrop shoulder Made in Ho Chi Minh, VietnamSee the factory Organic Cotton: This style uses organic cotton. Organic cotton is better for the soil and water, and it’s safer for the workers. Questions about fit? Contact us