Everlane

The Retro Jersey Barrel Pant

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

A throwback style designed for easy summer living. Reminiscent of ’70s summer camp threads, the Retro Jersey Barrel Pant features an easy elastic waist, an extra-high rise, handy side pockets, a back patch pocket, and a cool curved leg. Plus, it’s made of 100% organic jersey that’s light, breathable, and perfect for warm-weather days. Looking for more Retro Jersey styles? Shop the collection and make it a set.