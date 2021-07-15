United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
The Retro Jersey Barrel Pant
$50.00
At Everlane
A throwback style designed for easy summer living. Reminiscent of ’70s summer camp threads, the Retro Jersey Barrel Pant features an easy elastic waist, an extra-high rise, handy side pockets, a back patch pocket, and a cool curved leg. Plus, it’s made of 100% organic jersey that’s light, breathable, and perfect for warm-weather days. Looking for more Retro Jersey styles? Shop the collection and make it a set.