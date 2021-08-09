Madewell

The (re)sourced Backpack

$138.00 $118.50

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of soft and sturdy (Re)sourced recycled fabric, this roomy backpack has tons of pockets inside and out (including a spot for a water bottle), a padded laptop compartment and a trolley sleeve that slips onto the handle of your roller bag (so it'll come in handy when it's time to catch flights again). Made of 50% recycled poly/50% conventional poly. Do Well: Made from polyester recycled from plastic that could otherwise go to landfills. Zip closure. Interior pockets, exterior pockets. 2 3/4" handle drop. 15"H x 10 3/4"W x 5"D. Import. Madewell.com only. MA471