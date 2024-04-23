Altesse

The Repair & Shine Hairbrush For Thick Or Curly Hair

$260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Altesse

WOMANIZER PRO40 - FEATURING PLEASURE AIR TECHNOLOGY: Revolutionary and highly stimulating, Pleasure Air Technology uses contactless pulsating and massaging air vibrations to wow the sensitive nerve-endings in the clitoris. Explore this sex toy’s 6 intensity levels and find your climactic favourites. WHY IS IT SO SPECIAL: This sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a soft silicone head but without direct contact. Deliciously gentle pulsating suction then lavishes you with a featherlight contactless caress that won’t leave you feeling over-stimulated. 6 INTENSITY LEVELS: With smooth transitioning between the 6 gentle-to-intense modes, you’ll always find the right one for your pleasure crescendo. Perfect for solo indulgence, or foreplay with a partner, this sucking vibrator is easy to use and even more fun to enjoy SAFE & WATER RESISTANT: Fantastic fun in the bedroom, enjoy unrestricted play as you can also take this sensuous silicone sex toy into the tub, shower or even the pool, for some intensely satisfying aquatic adventures. Rated to IPX7, Pro40 is waterproof and easy to clean. LASTING COMPANION: The ideal combination of new technologies and high-quality design, this women’s clitoris massaging sex toy comes with a USB cable, and when charged can provide up to four hours of runtime. You can calculate for yourself how many climaxes that is. *Discreet delivery guaranteed!