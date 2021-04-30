The Beauty Chef

The Renewal Ritual Set

$89.00 $66.75

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

GLOW Inner Beauty Essential: Bio-fermented Nutrient Blend with Flora Culture™ (chickpeas, mung beans, brown rice, orange sweet potato, lentils, queen garnet plum, turmeric, buckwheat, millet, quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa), lemon juice, trace minerals, flax seed, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, maqui (Aristotelia chilensis) berry powder, molasses, agave, ginger powder), quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa) sprout, pomegranate fruit peel extract, Dunaliella salina, stevia leaf extract, Saccharomyces boulardii, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GUT5Y™, Kakadu plum fruit. Other ingredients: guar galactomannan, colored with black carrot juice, grape colour extract, citric acid, natural wild berry flavor.