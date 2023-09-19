Everlane

The Renew Transit Weekender

$166.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

The ReNew Transit Weekender is fully featured—padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders, exterior zip pocket, luggage handle pass-through (that's also a pocket), and multiple ways to carry: crossbody, shoulder, or in-hand. Oh, and it’s made from 100% recycled polyester.* *The zipper sliders and some of the pulls are metal, but other zipper pulls are recycled polyester. The only new plastic is for the zipper coil (teeth), which is not made from recycled material—yet. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.