Everlane

The Renew Transit Catch-all Case

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Much more than a dopp kit. The Renew Transit Catch-All Case features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket, which makes it perfect for organizing toiletries (and other small things). Even better? It’s designed to snap down for compact travel or roll back for easy access. Oh, and it’s made from 100% recycled polyester.* *The zipper sliders and pullers are made from both metal and recycled polyester. The only new plastic used is for the zipper coil (teeth), which is not made from recycled material—yet.