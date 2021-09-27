Everlane

Description Our most functional, travel-friendly backpack. The ReNew 15" Transit Backpack features a 15" exterior laptop pocket for easy TSA access, catch-all zip pockets for passports and tickets, interior slip pockets for magazines and notebooks, two water bottle holders, a handy magnetic closure, and a pass-through strap that attaches to rolling luggage. Oh, and it’s made from 100% recycled polyester.* *The zipper sliders and some of the pulls are metal, but other zipper pulls are recycled polyester. The only new plastic is for the zipper coil (teeth), which is not made from recycled material—yet. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.