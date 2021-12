Everlane

The Renew Teddy Sport Sandal

$80.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Fits true to size. For 1/2 sizes, we recommend sizing down. Leather strapsSpot Clean Only. 1 in / 24mm heel, .5in / 14mm toeAdjustable velcro strapFleece-lined footbed Made in Thai Binh, VNSee the factory Questions about fit? Contact us