Everlane

The Renew Teddy Bomber

$88.00 $70.40

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Consider this your coziest layer. Made of our favorite fleece fabric, the ReNew Teddy Bomber features a relaxed cropped fit, a wide collar, and two side pockets. It's perfect for popping on to head outside—or for snuggling up at home. Plus, it’s made entirely* from 100% recycled polyester. *Only the buttons and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.) Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size S Materials 100% Recycled polyester exclusive of ornamentation