Everlane

The Renew Sport Sandal

$75.00

At Everlane

A sandal that’s ahead of the game. The ReNew Sport Sandal features a sleek strappy design, a cushioned insole, an adjustable velcro closure, and a super-soft lining for all-day comfort. Even better? It’s made from 100% recycled materials.* *Only the hardware isn’t. Turns out that can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.