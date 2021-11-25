Everlane

Details Model is 5′5″Wearing size XS Oversized fitLength: 43 1/4" (size M)Oversized fit intended for layering. Customers say this style runs large. Take a size down for a more fitted look. Shell: 100% Recycled Polyester, Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester, Filling: 100% Recycled PolyesterMachine Wash Cold. Tumble Dry Low. Two-way zipper closureSide pocketsLightweightPackable Made in Bac Giang, VNSee the factory Questions about fit? Contact us Sustainability Recycled Content Description A modern take on a military-inspired liner. Made entirely from 100% recycled polyester, the ReNew Long Liner is lightweight, packable, and perfect for easy cold-weather layering.* Plus, it features a classic crew neckline, a zip front, handy side pockets, an easy below-the-knee length, and a quilted design. Wear it as a standalone jacket or layer it under a coat for extra warmth without the weight. *Only the buttons and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.) We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.