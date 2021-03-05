Everlane

The Renew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt

Description Streamlined and modern, our ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt has a slightly cropped length and a nipped fit that’s designed for easy layering. Wear it over a turtleneck when it’s cool out, under a coat when the temperature drops, or on its own for an ultra-cozy feel. Plus, it’s made of 100% recycled polyester derived from 32 plastic water bottles.* *Only the trim isn’t. Turns out that can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.)