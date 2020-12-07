Everlane

The Renew Channeled Liner

$68.00 $98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Recycling never looked so good. Made entirely* from 100% recycled polyester, the ReNew Channeled Liner is lightweight, packable, and perfect for easy cold-weather layering. This transitional puffer features a classic crew neckline, snap button closures, two front pockets, and a modern matte finish. Wear it as a standalone jacket or layer it under a coat for extra warmth—without the weight.