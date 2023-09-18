Go-To Skincare

The Removalist

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Go-To Skincare

Benefits Anti-blemish •Hydrating •Brightening •De-congesting •Pore minimising •Calming •Sulphate-free •Alcohol-free The MECCA view This clarifying clay mask helps to replenish and detoxify - resulting in clear, radiant and bouncy skin - without leaving it feeling dry or tight. Formulated with kaolin clay to draw excess oil, sebum and impurities to help clear pores; zinc oxide to calm and soothe the skin and vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant that helps to nourish and protect the skin against free radicals). For all skin types, particularly oily, congested and acne-prone. Key ingredients Kaolin clay: a naturally derived clay that draws excess oil, sebum and impurities from the surface of the skin to help cleanse and clear the pores. Zinc oxide: a naturally-occuring mineral and nutrient with a whole lotta calming, soothing skin benefits. Vitamin e: a powerful antioxidant that nourishes and protects the skin from free radical damage. Made without Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours, or animal testing. Usage Apply a generous layer of The Removalist to dry skin, and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Gently remove with (a cloth and) warm water before following on with serums, oils, and creams. Item Code I-048406