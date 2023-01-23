Go-To

The Removalist

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This clarifying clay mask helps to replenish and detoxify - resulting in clear, radiant and bouncy skin - without leaving it feeling dry or tight. Formulated with kaolin clay to draw excess oil, sebum and impurities to help clear pores; zinc oxide to calm and soothe the skin and vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant that helps to nourish and protect the skin against free radicals). For all skin types, particularly oily, congested and acne-prone. Key ingredients: Kaolin clay: a naturally derived clay that draws excess oil, sebum and impurities from the surface of the skin to help cleanse and clear the pores. Zinc oxide: a naturally-occuring mineral and nutrient with a whole lotta calming, soothing skin benefits. Vitamin e: a powerful antioxidant that nourishes and protects the skin from free radical damage. Made without: Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours, or animal testing.