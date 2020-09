La Mer

The Rejuvenating Hand Serum

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluemercury

Key Features / Benefits La Mer brings its serum know-how to one of the body’s most exposed – and expressive – areas. This sumptuous, silky-soft treatment targets renewal and brightening as never before. Delicate skin is strengthened and appears instantly radiant. With use, hands look and feel softer with visibly reduced discoloration.