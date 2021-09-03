Madewell

The Regan Boot

$178.00 $111.65

Product Details Hide Made of rich leather, these cool pull-on boots have block heels for a little extra height. Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Please note: These boots may feel snug at first, but we recommend ordering your normal size—or going up a half size if you want to wear them with thicker socks or you're between sizes. 4 1/2" shaft height (based on size 7). 2 1/2" heel. Leather upper and lining. Man-made sole. Import. J8307