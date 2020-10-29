Lively

The Refresh & Repeat Set

$35.00

Snag the set featuring The All. You. Lip Balm, Face Mist, and Scrunchie that refreshes and nourishes you in the midst of your daily hustle! The lip balm has 3 different natural oils which are rich with antioxidants and combat inflammation. The face mist leaves your skin feeling soothed and refreshed with Aloe Leaf Juice, Witch Hazel Water, and Rose Flower Oil. All. You. products have all of the good stuff you want to nourish your skin without "the nasties”. These skin-loving products have no parabens, sulfates, or other harmful toxins. Plus, they’re non GMO and are never tested on animals.