Cotton On
The Recycled Cropped Mother Puffer 2.0
$59.99
At Cotton On
Cropped body length Raglan style sleeve shape Stretch ribbed cuffs and hem Durable Water Repellent fabric finish which encourages water to bead off its surface Plush poly fill adds extra warmth 100% Recycled Polyester from post consumer waste Composition Main: 100% Polyamide; Filling: 100% Polyester; Lining: 100% Polyester; Trim: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane.