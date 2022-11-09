Everlane

The Recashmere® Oversized Turtleneck

$230.00 $161.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Bigger, bolder, better. A fashion editor favorite for its easy, relaxed fit and elongated neckline, The ReCashmere® Oversized Turtleneck Sweater elevates any outfit with its statement look. Pair with everything in your wardrobe—from pants to dresses and leggings. Soft. Luxurious. Warm. All the beauty of cashmere—with over 90% less raw material carbon emissions.