The 10 million-plus fans of Bravo's top show The Real Housewives want to know what happens when the cameras aren't rolling. In this behind-the-scenes companion, the women from Orange County, New York, Atlanta, and New Jersey dish on everything from plastic surgery to personal growth and share their top-secret tips on shopping, styling, travel, fitness, and real estate. Candid personal profiles reveal what the ladies really think about the other cast members and provide a backstage view of the show's most priceless moments: Tamra getting Gretchen drunk at her dinner party, the "retouching incident" between the Countess and Bethenny, Teresa's infamous table-flipping, and many, many more. Brimming with color photos, entertaining tidbits, straight-talking advice, and unforgettable quotes, this book is an absolute must-have, dahling!