The Rangoon Sisters: Recipes From Our Burmese Family Kitchen (hardback)

'The Rangoon Sisters taught me everything I know about Burmese food. And now they can teach you too.' Grace Dent 'Amy and Emily's food is vibrant, colourful and packed with flavour. I can't wait to make everything in this book.' Melissa Hemsley Love Thai food? Addicted to Chinese and Indian? Then it is time to discover the flavours of Burma. The Rangoon Sisters is a celebration of the incredible food and flavours that are found throughout Myanmar, including over 80 evocative recipes that have been made easy and accessible for the modern home cook by supper club extraordinaires Emily and Amy Chung. Including chapters such as Snacks, Salads, Curries, Rice, Noodles and Sweets, the simple recipes are perfect for a quick weekday family meal or a comforting slow cook on a weekend. And the food is ideal for sharing and pairing: rich bowls of curry are contrasted with vibrant salads and heaps of steaming rice. Recipes include: Mohinga (fish chowder) Pumpkin curry Pickled tealeaf salad Stuffed aubergine curry Butterbean stew Coconut chicken noodles Mango and lime cheesecake With easy to follow instructions and no specialist equipment or expensive ingredients needed, The Rangoon Sisters is essential for anyone wanting to make delicious, simple Burmese food at home.