Solid & Striped

The Rachel Top

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solid & Striped

The Rachel Top in Ballet Tie Dye is the perfect pastel piece to make your tan pop. This pull-over bikini top has a low cut front with no padding or boning for peak comfort. Wear it with the matching bottoms and maxi dress for a finished look. This style runs small, we recommend sizing up.