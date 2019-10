Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped's The Rachel bikini top has been updated in a fresh sky-blue and brick-red stripe for the new season. It's cut from textured seersucker with slender shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline, and is shaped with angular front darts for a flattering fit. Pair it with the coordinating high-rise briefs and a straw hat for a glamorous poolside edit.