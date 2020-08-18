Chakrubs

The Rabbit Jade – Curve

$189.99

The Rabbit Jade - Curve is made from pure white jasper, aka “Rabbit Jade,” and features a pleasurable curve to entice the g-spot. It is known as the “supreme nurturer,” encouraging tranquility and wholeness during times of stress. When used with the crown chakra, it simultaneously balances the body and mind. It brings about hope and new beginnings and can be used for fulfilling dreams and wishes. White jasper enhances one’s ability to be at ease and provides comfort after a loss. The Rabbit Jade - Curve can specifically assist with: Finding closure, whether it is the end of a relationship, a job situation, or something else Achieving inner peace Nurturing sensual enlightenment Enhancing comfort, kindness, and emotional healing Resolving conflict to bring about peaceful endings Unifying aspects of one’s life Reminding people to help one another Materials & Weight: 100% natural white jasper crystal Weight: 0.5 lb Measured Flat: 6.75” long by 1.25” wide Circumference: 3.5” Arrives in a keepsake box Chakrubs do not require batteries 100% natural - does not contain chemicals or artificial treatment Smooth surface Relieves muscular and emotional tension *Color and size variations may occur because they are hand shaped and made out of pure white jade. Slight imperfections in the crystal are normal as they are hand polished and shaped without dyes or chemicals. *All sales final