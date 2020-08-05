Rukmini Iyer

The Quick Roasting Tin

£16.99

Rye Books

Cook quick delicious one-tin dinners to brighten up winter days with the latest in the bestselling Roasting Tin series. 10 MINUTES PREP. 30 MINUTES IN THE OVEN. The Quick Roasting Tin contains 75 new all-in-one tin recipes from quick weeknight dinners to make-ahead lunchboxes and family favourites. All meals take just 10 minutes to prep, and no longer than 30 minutes in the oven. Just chop a few ingredients, pop them into a roasting tin, and kick back while the oven does the work.This book is perfect for anyone who wants fresh, delicious, hassle-free food and minimal washing up! Praise for The Green Roasting Tin: 'This book will earn a place in kitchens up and down the country' Nigella Lawson'It's a boon for any busy household' Jay Rayner