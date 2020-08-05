The Quarantine Cookbook

London 2020

$10.00

Welcome to The Quarantine Cookbook, a digital publication of recipes and drawings. Our contributors range from professional chefs to that friend we all have who can only make spaghetti. To view the cookbook, become a subscriber by making a one-time donation to a food bank charity of your choice. This will prompt you to create a personal login. Once you complete your donation, please return to the website, log in, and click 'quarantine cookbook'. We hope this book provides some kitchen inspiration, creating a global community in celebration of food while raising as much as possible for people in need.