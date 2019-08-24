Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
M.Gemi
The Quadro Heel
$298.00
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At M.Gemi
The classic pump, made ultra modern. Sexy and surprisingly versatile with an of-the-moment square toe and our new, super sleek lastra heel—a slender rectangular heel with a mirrored finish and a double-construction that adds extra stability.
Featured in 1 story
Say Goodbye To Summer With These Major Shoe Sales
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Butter
Encore Kitten Heels
$238.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Rosie Patent Strappy Sandals
$85.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Azara Leather Ankle Tie Point
$370.00
from
Whistles
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Lovisa Leather Ankle Wrap Pump
$495.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from M.Gemi
DETAILS
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
DETAILS
M.Gemi
The Mare
$248.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
DETAILS
M.Gemi
The Alpi
£232.00
£175.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
DETAILS
M.Gemi
The Alpi
$298.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted