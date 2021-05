ROAM

The Puffy Sandals

$137.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Faux leather Molded footbed Padded strap Open toe Man-made sole Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #ROAMA30012 A modern version of a sporty essential. These ROAM slides bring a cool look to an effortless slip-on silhouette with a two-tone puffy quilted strap. Show More