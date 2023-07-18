Itadaki

The Puff Pant

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Itadaki

The Power Up Puff Pant features a baggy round bottom curving silhouette and is a relaxed fit on the body. The pants are midrise and have a thick elastic waist band for flexibility between sizes and hidden side pockets. Made from highly durable and comfortable dark green tartan fabric with thin navy, red and yellow stripe detailing. 100% Australian made school uniform fabric. These pants are designed to be oversized and slightly drag along the ground- check measurement lengths below. Pants are 100% made in Australia. Comes in sizes 6 (XS) - 14 (XL). Length of 6,8,10= 104.5cm, Length of 12,14= 106.5cm Mia is 169cm and wears an 8 (S), Tobey wears a 12 (L) This item is ready to post and will be sent off within 1-5 business days from the day of purchase.